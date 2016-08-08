RED ALERT: Shay Mitchell Just Made a Huge Chop 

If there's anyone we can count on to make beauty news on the reg, it's Shay Mitchell. The Pretty Little Liars star continually makes headlines for her daring and gorgeous beauty looks. Not to mention all of her Snapchat action? That's a goldmine of beauty inspiration in and of itself. We practically wake up every morning waiting to see what our best girlfriend Shay does next.

Well, true to her beauty maven title, Shay didn't give the new week long before she started making beauty waves. What did she do this time? Oh, you know... just chopped her long locks off.

Chop chop @shaym new look ✂️✂️✂️ Hair by me A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Aug 8, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Yep, that's right you guys, Shay Mitchell is now a member of the illustrious lob club. And if we do say so ourselves, she looks mighty fine. The news was dropped on Chris Appleton's Instagram, which makes sense because he's the genius behind this chic cut. Guess Shay faked us all out with that whole "I might go blonde," thing. We didn't see this coming, but boy are we glad it happened. Are there any more hair shake-ups coming our way courtesy of Appleton and Mitchell? We can only hope...