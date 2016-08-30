9 Times Shay Mitchell Defined #MakeupGoals

Shay Mitchell—more like Slay Mitchell, are we right? It seems like every time the star steps out onto the red carpet, we somehow find ourselves back in front of our mirror attempting to recreate the flawless makeup look of the moment. "Shay was my first celebrity client when I moved to Los Angeles, and I have been working with her now for over 3 years," says her makeup artist Patrick Ta, who created the super-glam red eyeshadow look above for the Teen Choice Awards. "We know what works and what doesn't on her by now. This was our third Teen Choice Awards together, and we wanted to do something fun and different. She wore a gold and silver Cavalli dress, so we wanted to give her glowing and dewy skin, but do a brown-purple-red shade on her eye because we thought it would be unexpected." Mission accomplished! Time and time again, the star has proven that she can wear some of the most daring beauty looks we've ever seen, as well as the simplest. Scroll down to see some of her red carpet moments that killed it in the makeup department, and get ready to add each and every one to your Pinterest board.

Red Eyeshadow

In terms of fall's take on the smoky eye, red is defintiely the new black. Ta repurposed a burgundy blush as eyeshadow, then used a brown hue to give the look some extra smolder.

Teen-Spirited Brown Lip

Perhaps as a nod to the grunge era, Mitchell wore a matte terracotta lipstick that have off serious '90s vibes.

Kohl-Rimmed Eyes

Smoky grey blended around the perimeter of the star's eyes emphasized her "come hither" gaze, and complemented her slicked-back hairstyle nicely.

Blue Eyeshadow

Although blue eyeshadow gets a bad rap (and triggers some '80s-era flashbacks), the star gave the hue a modernized twist by concentrating it just along her lower lash line.

Tone-on-Tone Neutrals

Now this is how you do the matchy-matchy effect right. By sticking to the same color palette on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, her monochromatic look stayed cohesive without appearing overdone.

Vampy Lip

Mitchell's super-saturated plum lip got a graphic, glass-like texture when topped off with a layer of clear gloss.

That Bronzed Goddess Aesthetic

Mitchell paired a classic smoky eye and nude lip combo with her sculpted contour. We're obsessed with how her bronzy complexion complements her warm honey layers—it's almost as if she's wearing a well-tuned Rise filter.

Classic Crimson Lip

Looks like someone's channeling her inner Marilyn. A well-groomed brow and subtle liner complemented Mitchell's vivid red, but didn't compete against the timeless hue.

Minimalist Chic

Save for a set of feather-like lashes, Mitchell went for a minimalist glow, which she teamed with a nude lip.

