9 Times Shay Mitchell Defined #MakeupGoals

Shay Mitchell—more like Slay Mitchell, are we right? It seems like every time the star steps out onto the red carpet, we somehow find ourselves back in front of our mirror attempting to recreate the flawless makeup look of the moment. "Shay was my first celebrity client when I moved to Los Angeles, and I have been working with her now for over 3 years," says her makeup artist Patrick Ta, who created the super-glam red eyeshadow look above for the Teen Choice Awards. "We know what works and what doesn't on her by now. This was our third Teen Choice Awards together, and we wanted to do something fun and different. She wore a gold and silver Cavalli dress, so we wanted to give her glowing and dewy skin, but do a brown-purple-red shade on her eye because we thought it would be unexpected." Mission accomplished! Time and time again, the star has proven that she can wear some of the most daring beauty looks we've ever seen, as well as the simplest. Scroll down to see some of her red carpet moments that killed it in the makeup department, and get ready to add each and every one to your Pinterest board.