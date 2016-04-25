Shay Mitchell’s Glittery Eyelids Will Make Your Monday

Shay Mitchell is making Mondays infinitely better. Shay’s instagram tends to be the place where #goals live and today her makeup look will give you inspo for the rest of the week. This morning her makeup artist, Patrick Ta, shared a look that will make your Monday — and yes it obviously involves glitter.

NYC Mornings With @shaym Gorge Hair By @harryjoshhair Makeup By @patrickta #makeupbypatrickta A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Apr 25, 2016 at 5:04am PDT

Patrick created the look for Shay Mitchell’s cohosting gig on Live! With Kelly and Michael. Shay proves that you don’t have to be afraid of daytime glitter (just make sure it’s an earth tone). The glitter eye makeup is paired with a clean, demure face and nude lip for ultimate daytime wearability.