Want No-Fuss Summer Hair? Use This Shampoo

I'm typically a wash-and-go kind of gal, but in the summertime? It's a non-negotiable. I simply refuse to fritter away one fleeting moment of sunshine and warmth for a blowout. Call me #BadBeautyEditor, but at least I'm honest. In the hopes of giving you the best wash so you can well, go along your way, here are some of the shampoos that you must try this summer. 

Promise, you'll never look forward to washing your hair more.

1 of 6 Getty

2 of 6 Courtesy

Christophe Robin Clarifying Shampoo with Camomile and Cornflower Progressive Lightening Treatment 

This cleans your hair and helps you get natural highlights over time. Or if you're blonde, it keeps your blonde, well, blonde and not brass. 'Nuff said. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

DevaCurl LoPoo Delight

I've talked about this before, but if you like to bring out your natural texture (year round), then this is the shampoo for you. It takes amazing care of your hair and lets you get away with not styling at all. #Score.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Macadamia Professional Sun and Surf Shampoo 

 Not only does this formulation feel utterly luxurious and totally moisturizing, but it also protects your hair from damage from the sun and chlorine. That's not all, though, because it rinses away the day and all of the gunk that comes with it, but also leaves you to air dry with gorgeous separation and texture. Oh, and the smell? To die for. 

5 of 6 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Surf Foam Wash Shampoo 

If you want hair that looks like you were at the beach, even if you weren't, you need this shampoo. Plain and simple. It gives you all of the best things about salt water in your hair—without actually exposing your hair to the elements. 

6 of 6 Courtesy

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Shampoo 

Now, I love me some texture, but I don't love when my strands get weighed down. This volumizing formulation will bring back some bounce to your hair, all while stimulating long-term hair growth. Oh, and it's also 98 percent naturally derived. Bonus!

