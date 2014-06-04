Shady Business: The 13 Best Sunglasses & Lipstick Combos for Summer

Michaela Rossato (3)
InStyle Staff
Jun 04, 2014 @ 1:00 pm

Once summer hits, many opt for pared-down makeup and do away with the dark shades and heavy foundations of cold-weather months. This makes it the perfect opportunity to focus on the lips—and what's a better way to highlight them (and add some UV protection) than testing out combos of the season’s newest lipstick and sunglasses? For a fun change, swap your traditional tortoiseshell sunnies for bold frames, and even bolder lip colors. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite pairings!

For more features like this, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download.

1 of 13 Michaela Rossato

Valentino and Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics

Sunglasses:
Rounded Studded Sunglasses, $296; saksfifthavenue.com

Lipstick:
Lip Tar Matte in “Hoochie,” $18; sephora.com
2 of 13 Brian Henn/Time Inc Digital Studios

Ksubi & Illamasqua

Sunglasses:
Sham, $190; eyegoodies.com

Lipstick:
“Brink,” $26; bloomingdales.com
3 of 13 Brian Henn/Time Inc Digital Studios

Roberto Cavalli & Nars

Sunglasses:
Plastic Rectangular Sunglasses, $270; bergdorfgoodman.com

Lipstick:
“Funny Face,” $26; narscosmetics.com
4 of 13 Brian Henn/Time Inc Digital Studios

Bobbi Brown & Giorgio Armani

Sunglasses:
The Holland in “Antique Rose,” $159; solsticesunglasses.com

Lipstick:
Rouge Ecstasy in No. 301, $34; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
5 of 13 Brian Henn/Time Inc Digital Studios

Marc by Marc Jacobs & MAC

Sunglasses:
“Opal Green,” $120; solsticesunglasses.com

Lipstick:
“Diva,” $16; maccosmetics.com
6 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Madewell & Estee Lauder

Sunglasses:
Indio Shades in “Pale Fig,” $55; madewell.com

Lipstick:
Pure Color Vivid Shine Lipstick in “Electric Mauve,” $26; esteelauder.com
7 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

The Row & Nars

Sunglasses:
Rounded Wayfarer Sunglasses in “Rust amp Walnut,” $374; forwardbyelysewalker.comLipstick:
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, $26; narscosmetics.com
8 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Ray-Ban & Tarte

Sunglasses:
Erika Velvet Sunglasses in “Azure,” $190; shopbop.com

Lipstick:
Glamazon Pure Performance 12-hr Lipstick in “Whimsy,” $26; tartecosmetics.com
9 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Ann Taylor & Lancome

Sunglasses:
Harbor Sunglasses in “Purple Ash,” $88; anntaylor.com

Lipstick:
Baume in Love in “Urban Ballet,” $19; macys.com
10 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Kate Spade & Lancome

Sunglasses:
“Mint,” $145; nordstrom.com

Lipstick:
Color Design Sensational Effects Lipcolor in “Pink Preview,” $22.50; lancome-usa.com
11 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Victoria Beckham & Tom Ford

Sunglasses:
Classic Aviator Sunglasses in “Midnight Eclipse,” $550; forwardbyelysewalker.com

Lipstick:
Lip Shimmer in “Moonlight,” $49; neimanmarcus.com
12 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Elizabeth and James & MAC

Sunglasses:
Talbert Polarized Sunglasses in “Crystal Pink Smoke/Grad Polar,” $190; shopbop.com

Lipstick:
“Pink Pigeon,” $16; maccosmetics.com
13 of 13 Courtesy, Time Inc Digital Studios

Illesteva & Youngblood

Sunglasses:
Leonard Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $180; net-a-porter.com

Lipstick:
"Tangelo," $19; ybskin.com

