Shady Business: The 13 Best Sunglasses & Lipstick Combos for Summer

Once summer hits, many opt for pared-down makeup and do away with the dark shades and heavy foundations of cold-weather months. This makes it the perfect opportunity to focus on the lips—and what's a better way to highlight them (and add some UV protection) than testing out combos of the season’s newest lipstick and sunglasses? For a fun change, swap your traditional tortoiseshell sunnies for bold frames, and even bolder lip colors. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite pairings!

