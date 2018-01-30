8 Fragrances Guaranteed to Add Serious Sex Appeal to Your Valentine's Day

Whether or not you have a date for Valentine's Day (and like, who cares if not. It's more fun going out with your girls anyway.), you definitely deserve to feel your sexiest. Next to a swipe of bold red lipstick, fragrance is one element that can have a transformative quality on your mood, instantly boosting your confidence and coaxing your inner Marilyn out of hiding. We put together a list of nine fragrances that give off a certain "come hither" vibe with every spritz. May anyone within your scent radius feel blessed to catch a passing whiff.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Louis Vuitton Rose des Vents

Using a blend of both May and Turkish roses, the classic notes take on a sexier vibe when mixed with pepper, violet, and a cedar base.

2 of 9 Courtesy

NEST Black Tulip Eau de Parfum

Certainly not one for shy violets, the tulip flower gets some added sex appeal with the addition of black amber plum, patchouli, and pink pepper.

3 of 9 Courtesy

Etat Libre D'Orange True Lust

While true love may smell like a bouquet of long-stemmed roses, true lust is accented with a twist of rum. Heady patchouli also mingles with the otherwise delicate floral, adding extra depth.

4 of 9 Courtesy

Maison Martin Margiela Dancing on the Moon

Sexy fragrances aren't limited to the heavier notes of the spectrum—the effervescent blend of moonflower, iris, frangipani, and jasmine sambac in Margiela's elixir prove to be downright dreamy.

5 of 9 Courtesy

Frederic Malle Carnal Flower

Never have we ever smelled a more sensual bouquet than the one comprised of jasmine, orange blossom, bergamot, and tuberose

6 of 9 Courtesy

Gucci Bamboo Limited Edition

Lily and bamboo may seem airy and unassuming at first whiff, until they mingle with sandalwood, effectively kicking the sex appeal level up a notch.

7 of 9 Courtesy

Outremer Vanille Eau de Toilette

Vanilla has gained serious notoriety for being an attraction scent, but there's a fine line between overly-saccharine middle school vanilla, and a more grown-up, luxurious take on the note. A handful of spicy elements help balance the effect of Outremer's formula, allowing it to fall into the latter category.

8 of 9 Courtesy

Tom Ford Velvet Orchid Lumiere

It's just as sensual as Tom Ford's OG Velvet Orchid, but drizzled in honey. Additional notes of rum and sugarcane leave you with an aroma that's almost good enough to eat.

9 of 9 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Scent Of A Dream Fragrance 

The key to attraction? A few spritzes of Charlotte Tilbury's first scent. Inspired by fluerotic frequency—how a person's scent can attract someone—, the fragrance includes sweet and sultry notes of lemon, tuberose, jasmine violet, and patchouli, to name a few. 

