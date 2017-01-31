These Insanely-Sensual Products Give Your Valentine's Day Automatic Sex Appeal

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 31, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Let's put the passion back in Valentine's Day for 2017. Where those dinner reservations and pre-written greeting cards fail you, rest assured that some edible body shimmer, pheromone-infused fragrance, or a massage candle can completely redeem the evening. Whether you're spending the often-overrated occasion with your longtime flame, have yet to determine the relationship, or just met on Tinder mere hours ago, the 7 products below are guaranteed to make your February 14 a lot more fun.

Kama Sutra Honey Dust Body Powder

Those now iconic Ludacris lyrics from 2001 are headed into real life with the help of this honeysuckle-flavored body shimmer, which leaves no guesses as to what your fantasy happens to be.

Lush Love Spell Massage Bar

The spicy floral scent will definitely put you in the mood, and the tiny heart-shaped pieces ensure you don't have to put in any aggressive elbow work.

NARS The Multiple Stick in Orgasm

Meant to mirror that ever-pleasant afterglow effect, this multitasking cream adds the most believable flush when dabbed onto the apples of your cheeks.

Booty Parlor Flirty Little Secret Perfume Oil

Do the pheromones infused in this sensual plum, sandalwood, and jasmine blend actually turn up the volume of your sex goddess vibes? LET US KNOW.

Agent Provocateur Voluptuous Creme Lipstick

The high-impact color makes as big of a statement as the brand's sexy boudoir ensembles—though whether or not the latter is involved is totally your choice.

JimmyJane Massage Candle

Reenact that infamous wax-dripping scene from Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" (you know the one) with this massage oil-candle hybrid, which is equipped with a spout for more precisce application—or anyway, as precise as you can get with pouring wax on someone.

Luz De La Riva 24K Edible Massage Oil

Even the little gold flakes are edible, allowing you to make the most of this "forbidden fruit"-flavored concoction.

