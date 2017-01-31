These Insanely-Sensual Products Give Your Valentine's Day Automatic Sex Appeal

Let's put the passion back in Valentine's Day for 2017. Where those dinner reservations and pre-written greeting cards fail you, rest assured that some edible body shimmer, pheromone-infused fragrance, or a massage candle can completely redeem the evening. Whether you're spending the often-overrated occasion with your longtime flame, have yet to determine the relationship, or just met on Tinder mere hours ago, the 7 products below are guaranteed to make your February 14 a lot more fun.