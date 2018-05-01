10 Sexy Fragrances to Wear This Summer

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
May 01, 2018 @ 9:15 am

Living in New York, one of my top summer beauty concerns is making sure I don’t smell like a hot, sweaty, humid subway platform. That's where one hard-working deodorant stick and a bottle of perfume come in handy.

Fragrance is all about portraying a mood or a vibe, and in the summer, I want that to be sexy, fresh, and as carefree as possible. I don't want a scent that sits too heavy on my skin when the weather hits over 70 degrees, which means my warm, vanilla musks just aren't going to cut it. I know I'm not alone in that request either, so I rounded up 10 of the sexiest fragrance that are worthy of your summer vacation. 

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

1 of 10 Courtesy

Philosophy pure grace endless summer eau de toilette

What does endless summer smell like? According to Philosophy, a combination of lychee, pomelo, and warm and sunny musk.

Philosophy $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Lychee Eau de Parfum

Sweet and fruity lychee is rounded out with citrus, bright florals, and warm amber. It's the adult take on a traditional fruity summer fragrance. 

Fresh $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Cartier La Panthère Eau de Toilette

Gardenia is what's responsible for making this new, ultra-feminine fragrance from Cartier so radiant and bright. The soft floral is combined with musk, making it delicate and sexy.

Cartier $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Jasmine Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense

Made with notes like marigold, jasmine sambac, and amber, this newly launched fragrance was inspired by the flower markets of Southern India. If you prefer a summer fragrance that's more spicy than sweet, this one is for you. 

Jo Malone London $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Krigler Parfum VILLA BORDIGHERA 20

It's definitely a splurge, but also one of the best citrus-based scents I've ever smelled. This ultra-luxe, limited-edition fragrance was inspired by the lemon trees that populate the area of Bordighera, Italy. The crisp, invigorating scent of lemon is paired with bergamot, rose, grapefruit, and kashmir wood. 

Chateau Krigler $555 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

TOM FORD BEAUTY Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum

Use this tribute to an Italian escape as your final excuse for booking that June vacation. It's light and fresh, but sticks around thanks to the standout notes of neroli and Sicilian lemon. 

Tom Ford $220 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Nectar Eau de Parfum Spray

Viktor & Rolf has mastered the art of making a floral fragrance incredible sexy. "Nectar" is a deeper, more sensual take on the Flowerbomb original, thanks to powerful notes like orange flower and tonka bean. 

Viktor & Rolf $170 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

RALPH LAUREN Romance Rosé

It's rosé season, even for fragrance. Like a fine wine, this new edition of Ralph Lauren romance concentrates on the floral rose de Mai, along with fruity notes of lychee and red apple. 

 

Ralph Lauren $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

DOLCE & GABBANA Dolce Garden

So maybe your morning routine doesn't always allow for a walk along a flower-lined path. Your solution is Dolce & Gabbana's newest floral fragrance, designed to envelop you like a blooming summer garden. 

Dolce & Gabbana $94 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Calvin Klein Eternity Air for Women Eau de Parfum

It's easy to find a pretty floral or fruity fragrance. "Fresh" is a little harder to achieve. Calvin Klein mastered the category with Eternity Air, though. True to its name, it's airy and awakening, all due to the perfect combination of peony, pear accord, skin musk, and black currant absolute. It's hard to pinpoint the exact notes when you smell it on your skin. It's simply pleasing.

Calvin Klein $79 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!