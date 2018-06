September 2010

11 of 18 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Freida Pinto's Wild Curls



THE STYLE Poufy, slightly deconstructed curls



WHERE The You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger premiere in Toronto



INSIDE SCOOP "Freida Pinto wanted to try something a little different," said her hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek. "We went for rougher curls than she usually wears." He twisted thin sections around a small curling iron, alternating the direction of the spirals as he worked his way around the head. "I finished by having Freida flip her head and shake it all out," he said. A blast of hairspray kept the texture from falling flat.