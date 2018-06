September 2009

3 of 29 Michael Tullberg/Getty

Jordana Brewster's Beaded Headband

THE STYLE A twisty updo held in place with a bejeweled ribbon band



WHERE The 6th Annual Friends Of El Faro Event in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT "Jordana came in with this beautiful headband, and I knew I wanted to make her style glamorous, but still keep it youthful," said Byron Williams who created the look. Before putting on the band, he teased the hair around the crown, and twisted back the front sections. Then he divided the hair into three sections and pinned it up. "It was kind of like a sculpture," he said. "I just arranged the strands where they went naturally."