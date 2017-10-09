Sephora’s Travel-Size Section Just Got Way Better

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 09, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Thanks to Sephora’s travel-size section, no longer do you have to decide between packing that extra pair of shoes and your beauty products. On top of that, it's saved us the despair of having to toss large, non-TSA-friendly bottles in the security line. But guess what? The beauty giant’s minis category just got so much better.

Right now, Sephora is offering select mini-size versions of beloved cult-classic products for $25 or less. So now you don’t have to waste your time filling mini plastic bottles with serum, and then cleaning up the mess after you inevitably spill it all over your bathroom counter.

Some of the products were most excited about are Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara (because the little pink tube is so damn cute) and a small tub of the makeup artist-approved Laura Mercier’s Loose Translucent Powder. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorites minis offered at a major discount right now, and check out Sephora.com for the full lineup.

1 of 5 Courtesy

BITE BEAUTY Matte Crème Lip Crayon Mini

Bite $14 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

BUMBLE AND BUMBLE Prêt-à-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo Mini

Bumble and Bumble $14 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Mini

Becca $19 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 - Sephora - Embed

LAURA MERCIER Translucent Loose Setting Powder Mini

Laura Mercier $23 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

TOO FACED Better Than Sex Mascara Mini

Too Faced $12 SHOP NOW

