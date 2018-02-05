This Sephora Best-Selling Lipstick Comes an Impressive 39 Shades

Most of the time, quantity isn't better than quality. You'd probably rather have one lipstick in only one color that stays in place all day than 34 hues that kinda-sorta last through a cup of coffee, right? But when it comes to this makeup staple, you can have a variety of different shades to choose from and the comfort that the pigment won't disappear before lunch.

A Sephora best-seller, Kat Von D's Studded Kiss Lip Cremes ($19; sephora.com) draw you in at first due to each tube's Instagram-worthy glossy and studded black packaging. But then, you quickly discover that with 39 different options, the lippie has one of the most expansive color selections out there, and in several finishes. The best part? Each bullet's color payoff is hugely impressive, with one swipe of the satin-matte finish giving you total lip coverage with plenty of comfort. We're not the only ones who are hooked—the product, which retails for $19 a pop, has over 1,500 5-star reviews on Sephora currently.

And it's not just 39 different reds, pinks, and nudes. Kat Von D's Lip Creme comes in out-of-the-box and experimentive shades like seaform green, navy blue, black, and bright grape.

The satin-matte finish doesn't budge through greasy pizza and bottle after bottle of water, and since its formula is creamy, it doesn't make dry and flaky winter lips look worse.

So go ahead and have your cake and eat it, too. And know your lipstick will actually stick around.