The 95 Best Deals From Sephora’s Cyber Monday Sale Start At $4

Holiday traditions are a toss-up this year, so our usual routine of eating as much as possible, spending time with family, and then logging on to browse Black Friday sales as a respite from said family is on hiatus. Things might not be normal, but dramatically slashed prices are a bright spot that’s not going anywhere, especially in Sephora’s Cyber Monday sale.
As the home of all things beauty, Sephora’s Cyber Monday sale easily glazes over the craters of sold-out Black Friday deals and fills in the holes with even more discounted products. If you’ve held off on shopping until now, deep sales on celebrity favorites from Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Pat McGrath beauty products are your reward. Those things you’ve always thought about buying at Sephora if you won the lottery, or got hit by a car and had a huge insurance payout? This is the exceptional event you’ve been waiting for, no bodily harm needed. Add that Pat McGrath palette to your cart, because come next Monday, it’s back to costing one hundred million dollars.
Likewise off-the-charts expensive lines like Natasha Denona and Bio Ionic are now available at sane amounts, while brands like Nars, DevaCurl, and Living Proof demand to be snatched at near-drugstore prices. Now’s the time to experiment with K-beauty brands like Saturday Skin, or play it safe with trusted standbys from Clinique, Philosophy, and Bumble and bumble. Sephora’s beefed up its clean selection this year, and those products have seen price cuts too (Kosas eyeshadow is an editor favorite, while Indie Lee’s calming products are an antidote to dry winters). And if you’re still feeling like a ball of nerves from the combination of holiday and coronavirus stress, use the skincare equivalent of a weighted blanket: Lord Jones’ CBD balm will do you right.
Shop the 95 best Sephora Cyber Monday beauty deals below.