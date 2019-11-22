Sephora Just Leaked a Ton of Black Friday 2019 Deals Early on Its App

Image zoom SEPHORA/INSTAGRAM

I'm sure you already have your calendars marked for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but those aren't the only opportunties to shop affordable makeup and skincare. In fact, Sephora's Holiday Bonus sale has already come and gone (November 7 through the 11).

For those of you who missed out, don't worry — there are still a lot of money-saving bargains coming up. To make sure you don't miss out on the best deals, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Sephora's Black Friday sale below.

When does Sephora's Black Friday 2019 sale start?

Black Friday is a little later than usual this year, falling on November 29, but Sephora kicked off its Holiday Bonus event much earlier on November 7 and wrapped on November 11. Sephora hasn't officially confirmed when it will start dropping prices for its Black Friday event, but the retailer already released details on a ton of Black Friday deals on the Sephora app.

What are Sephora's holiday hours?

For those who are wondering if Sephora will be open on Thanksgiving, the answer is no. A bummer for those who were hoping to get going early on shopping, but definitely great news for employees wanting to spend the day with their families. Sephora will, however, be open on Black Friday. Most locations typically open at 10 a.m., but we'd recommend checking with your local Sephora for special holiday hours.

