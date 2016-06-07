No Joke, a Selfie Statue Just Went Up in Texas

A statue of two women taking a selfie was put up in the town square of Sugar Land City, Texas, in late May, and it's got people buzzing. No, not kidding. If you do a quick Instagram search with the hashtag "selfiestatue," you can also tell it has people taking their own selfies with said statue.

Looks like all those filters on Snapchat and #nomakeup celebrity Insta selfies have really made an impact. Not that we need to remind you — we have a feeling you've unintentionally photobombed a few of 'em.

The city's website reports that the statue is part of a 10-piece collection donated by Sugar Land City resident. A statue of a man playing a guitar was installed in Sugar Land along with the selfie statue, and together the project is estimated to have a $32,500 value.

"The inclusion of sculpture in the Town Square plaza aligns with the continued vision of the City and the Legacy Foundation's commitment to establish cultural arts amenities that 'provide and/or support activities and facilities that enrich the artistic, cultural, educational, and historical character of Sugar Land,'" says the website.

It just goes to show how integrated the "selfie" is in our everyday lives. The term was officially added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013, where it sits next to "selfie stick."