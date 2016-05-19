Self-Tan with These Glow Pads, Shave Your Legs Less Often

Until very recently, I have been a self-tanning virgin. Which, I realize now, is kind of unbelievable given that I work in beauty. But, it's true. I wholly eschewed the practice until a few weeks ago and only got my first spray-tan YESTERDAY, if you could believe it. Nevertheless, I've always been wary about self-tanners because so much could go wrong. But, one thing I do love is a glow pad, particularly Dr. Dennis Gross's alpha beta glow pad, so when I found out that he makes them for your body, and they have a self-tanning capability and a hair growth inhibitor — well, I had to try it. Try I did and loved.

So much, in fact, that I just had to talk to the coordinator of aesthetics at Dr. Gross's dermatology practice, Courtney Brooks, because turns out she's obsessed too. Here's what she has to say!

What It's Called:

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad for Body

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Some really cute new shoes from Zara... $45 for 8 applications; sephora.com

What Makes It Special?

I love that there are exfoliating properties to the product. Not only am I tanning, but I am smoothing my skin at the same time. Also, being in a pad makes for an extremely quick, smooth, and streak-free application.

Who's It for?

The Alpha Beta Glow Pad is for absolutely every skin-type and skin tone. It is meant to work with the body to bring out your natural and individual sunless glow.

When to Use It?

This product is great to use on a regular basis or for a special event. Personally, I use it once or even twice a week depending on how tan I want to be, and what outfit I am going to wear ;)

What It Feels Like?

I always apply the Glow Pad when I get out of the shower on fresh clean skin. There is a little bit of a tingle when applying the product (which I love), this is the Alpha and Beta Hydroxy Acids exfoliating the skin. Exfoliating and self-tanning — who doesn't love a multi-tasking product?! There is also no sticky or tacky feeling when I apply, which can often be the case with many self-tanners. Simply allow 10 minutes to dry, and you can dress immediately after with no worry about staining or rubbing off on clothing.

What It Smells Like?

The Alpha Beta Glow Pad does not have that classic, smelly, self-tanning odor. The scent is coming from the active acids and willow bark extract that is working to smooth our skin.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Being obsessed with all things beauty, and being on the fairer side, I have tried ENDLESS self tanners, and I always go back to this one! Pro-tanning tip: I love to use a nice body moisturizer after I've applied the Glow Pad, this will ensure that all of the product is blended evenly, and will re-hydrate the skin after the exfoliation. Happy glowing!"

What the Internet Is Saying: