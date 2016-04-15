Selena Gomez Teases Her Tour with a Sexy Photo

The most-followed person on Instagram, aka Selena Gomez, is about to make your summer much hotter. If you haven’t heard yet, Gomez is hitting the road next month for her world Revival Tour (note to self: Must.Buy.Tickets.)

And trust us, judging by the promo photos and videos Gomez and her team have been posting on Instagram, it will be sexy. Very Sexy. The singer’s latest post, for example, is a black-and-white shot of her touching her face with leather gloves...that have manicured nails. OK, that part is a little odd but her smoky eye is to die for.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Rocks a Denim Suit Like It's No One's Business

@revivaltour #revivaltour A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

And if you want more (of course you do), check out the video Gomez posted yesterday, where you can literally hear her heartbeat:

@revivaltour IV•XV•XVI A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 13, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

We can't wait for the actual tour to start so we can see all the amazing fashion and beauty looks she'll rock. Selena FTW!