Wait, Did Selena Gomez Get a New Tattoo?

Fact: Selena Gomez loves tattoos. The singer recently revealed that she already has seven of them and will even release a temporary tattoo line during her upcoming Revival tour.

So, it's actually not surprising that she might have gotten inked again. After Gomez was recently spotted wearing a pair of low-rise jeans, her fans were quick to point out that there appears to be a brand new tat on her hip. Since the images are blurry, we can't really tell what it is exactly that she got inked (or maybe temporarily inked?) but some even speculate that it's a ... pony. Here, judge for yourself:

Music Pony 😏🎶 #selenagomez A photo posted by I'm Selenators Since 27.07.13💜 (@todayselenagomez) on May 4, 2016 at 5:23am PDT

No official confirmation from Selena if that's tattoo number 8, so stay tuned.