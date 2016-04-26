Behold: Selena Gomez's Revival Tour Makeup Looks

Selena Gomez is working hard on making sure her upcoming Revival tour is perfect — from dance rehearsals to tour merchandise, everything gets her stamp of approval. Fortunately for us, she often shares photos of what goes down behind-the-scenes.

And since Gomez is officially the most-followed person on Instagram, it’s only natural that her tour has an account, too. This is where the singer recently revealed the makeup looks for the tour, and they are all so pretty.

A bold red lip and several cat eye options are just a few of them. Once the tour starts, Gomez will also be posting makeup tutorials of the looks she ends up choosing. Woooooooo.

A few of the upcoming makeup looks for #RevivalTour. Along the tour, we will be sharing insider tips on how to recreate Selena's looks. A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:37pm PDT

Selena choosing her favorite makeup looks for #RevivalTour. A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:36pm PDT

Put it on your calendar, guys. May 5 is around the corner.