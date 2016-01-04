Selena Gomez Embraces Her Body in New Bikini Pic

Selena Gomez is stepping into 2016 with more body positivity than ever. The star faced a huge amount of criticism after photos of her in a swimsuit surfaced last summer, and she responded to body shamers in the best way ever: By sharing a photo of her curves.
When people look at Gomez's most recent bikini pic, they shouldn't judge. Instead they should see her for who she is: a beautiful, confident woman who is comfortable in her own skin.
We have to also note that Selena is totally makeup-free in her bikini pic, proving she can pull off absolutely any look — whether at the beach or on the red carpet. Check out some of her all-time best glam moments.
Despite her brave face through the years, Selena did admit that body-shaming and bullying sent her to therapy a while back. But she told Us Weekly, "Even if I did gain weight, I'm fine." She's our body positivity queen!