Selena Gomez Embraces Her Body in New Bikini Pic

Selena Gomez is stepping into 2016 with more body positivity than ever. The star faced a huge amount of criticism after photos of her in a swimsuit surfaced last summer, and she responded to body shamers in the best way ever: By sharing a photo of her curves.

I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:39pm PDT

When people look at Gomez's most recent bikini pic, they shouldn't judge. Instead they should see her for who she is: a beautiful, confident woman who is comfortable in her own skin.

Left my phone behind to be present! I am so grateful for the people I've met this year but more importantly for the people who have been consistent and by my side through thick and thin. That'd be YOU. Thank you for another year! Love you guys! A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 2, 2016 at 8:31am PST

We have to also note that Selena is totally makeup-free in her bikini pic, proving she can pull off absolutely any look — whether at the beach or on the red carpet. Check out some of her all-time best glam moments.

Despite her brave face through the years, Selena did admit that body-shaming and bullying sent her to therapy a while back. But she told Us Weekly, "Even if I did gain weight, I'm fine." She's our body positivity queen!