60-Year-Olds Say This Selena Gomez-Approved Serum Makes Them Look Decades Younger
Ask any beauty lover worth their moisturizer, and they'll tell you: High-performing celebrity beauty lines are an anomaly, but Rare Beauty consistently delivers great products. So Selena Gomez has garnered a certain amount of trust, compounded by her work with mental health, body positive attitude, and top-notch skincare routine she recently revealed on TikTok.
In a video that's now pulled in over 10 million views, Gomez massaged and smoothed her way through a luxurious routine set to Fleetwood Mac (fun fact: There would've been no Fleetwood Mac without abortion). Gomez uses Evian facial mist and La Mer cleanser, and then the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Age-Defying Intense Serum, which according to shoppers, is indeed powerful. It lifts wrinkles, feels "decadent," and provides the kind of "immediate difference" that leaves their friends and family questioning what changed.
That efficacy is likely why celebrity facialist and Dior ambassador Joanna Czech calls the serum a "must have;" it's equipped with glycerin, niacinamide, squalene, and multiple forms of hyaluronic acid, along with a host of botanicals like Chinese peony, which demonstrates brightening potential, and anti-inflammatory Madonna lily extract.
Per some Nordstrom reviewers, the fast-absorbing serum delivers undeniable greatness. "It really has helped diminish my fine lines," wrote a fan of the "soothing, moisturizing" fluid. Others commented that it smoothed their skin's texture and minimized their pores, so much that another person has stuck with the line for eight years. "I am over 60 and have the complexion of a 40-year-old," they wrote. "It pays to use good products."
They're not alone in the finding: A different fan compared the serum to "time in a bottle," since it made their hyperpigmentation almost entirely disappear and left them looking 10 years younger. In the words of a last fan, the serum is "like liquid gold" — and a little goes a long way, which is good news, considering the price tag.
