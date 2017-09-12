Selena Gomez Has Your Ultimate Fall Makeup Look, Right This Way

Ask, and Selena Gomez shall deliver.

We'll confess, we're still mourning the eventual end of summer. We're the person in text above every excited, pumpkin-adorned fall meme, lamenting how the season has gone by so quickly, with a Hocus Pocus GIF met as our response. It's the death of summer and the prequel to winter, though if it means we can work Selena Gomez's autumnal-toned makeup look, it takes a little of the sting out of our emotions.

This afternoon, the star's makeup artist Hung Vanngo Instagrammed a shot of Selena en route to the Coach SPring 2018 show at New York Fashion Week, and we were mesmerized by all the pretty.

@selenagomez x @coach 👗 @kateyoung 💅🏻 @tombachik 💇 @daniellepriano 💄 @hungvanngo A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

The pro opted for a super-sparkly copper shadow, complemented by a soft wing, and a pinot noir-toned matte lip. He didn't post the exact products he used, but if we had to guess, Marc Jacobs' Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Edgitorial ($49; sephora.com) looks like a pretty close match. Recreate the look by concentrating the molten gold hue in the center all over your lids, then sweep the deep noir on the end in an upward direction from your outer edges. Finish with a swipe of liquid liner on the top, then apply mascara liberally. Pair the effect with a rich wine lip like Marc Jacobs' Fashion Collection Le Marc Lip Creme ($36; sephora.com).

The look was finished with a lacquer dubbed "bitter chocolate" by her manicurist Tom Bachik, which we imagine would complement the fall-appropriate pumpkin spice latte quite nicely.