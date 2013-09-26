Tory Burch Launches Her First Fragrance and Beauty Collection

Tory Burch has a legion of fans who love her bright, sexy-but-sophisticated designs—and they will definitely be clamoring for her latest debuts: a signature scent, Tory Burch Eau de Parfum ($110 exclusively at Bloomingdale's), a bath and body line ($50-$80 at Bloomingdale's), and a beauty capsule collection (only available at toryburch.com). The fragrance is a woodsy, feminine mix of sandalwood, tuberose and grapefruit, and the bottle is topped with a stripe in Burch's signature orange and capped with a gold fretwork pattern. “It’s similar to the clothes and accessories we design — sophisticated but down to earth, combining disparate ideas you don’t usually see together," Burch said. "The fragrance is the same way. There’s a brightness to the scent when you first smell it, and then you realize that it’s more complex.” As for the cosmetics, it's just the necessities: a lipstick, lip and cheek tint, bronzer and a brush. “I think every woman wants a beauty routine that’s easy and makes her feel great,” she said. We agree!

