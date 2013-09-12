Launch You'll Love: Rihanna's Fall Makeup Collection for MAC!

While the gorgeous beauty looks at New York Fashion Week had us eager for the start of spring, Rihanna is bringing us right back into the current season with her fall lineup for MAC! This makeup collection is her biggest yet, and we're obsessed with the deep lipsticks, inky black liner, and luminous highlighters, all perfect for recreating RiRi's signature look. Also included: Two versatile eye shadow quads, ultra-pigmented lip and brow pencils, fluttery faux lashes, and more, housed in chic rose gold packaging that bears the star's autograph. The RiRi Hearts MAC Fall range will arrive at MAC counters nationwide and online at maccosmetics.com starting October 3, but you can get a sneak peek at all of the products in our gallery right now. Click the photo to see the entire collection!

