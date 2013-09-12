Launch You'll Love: Rihanna's Fall Makeup Collection for MAC!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 12, 2013 @ 5:55 pm

While the gorgeous beauty looks at New York Fashion Week had us eager for the start of spring, Rihanna is bringing us right back into the current season with her fall lineup for MAC! This makeup collection is her biggest yet, and we're obsessed with the deep lipsticks, inky black liner, and luminous highlighters, all perfect for recreating RiRi's signature look. Also included: Two versatile eye shadow quads, ultra-pigmented lip and brow pencils, fluttery faux lashes, and more, housed in chic rose gold packaging that bears the star's autograph. The RiRi Hearts MAC Fall range will arrive at MAC counters nationwide and online at maccosmetics.com starting October 3, but you can get a sneak peek at all of the products in our gallery right now. Click the photo to see the entire collection!

LIPSTICKS

In RiRi Woo, Talk that Talk, Nude, and Who's That Chick ($16.50 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

LIP GLOSS AND LIP LINER

RiRi Woo Lipglass, and Lip Pencils in RiRi Woo and Talk that Talk ($16.50 and $21.50 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

LASHES

Extended Play Lash, and Faux Lashes in 35 and 36 ($17.50 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

EYE SHADOWS

In Her Cocoa, and Smoked Cocoa ($44 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

FACE

Powder Blush in Good Girl Gone Bad, Cream Color Base in Diamonds, and Powder Blush Duo in Hibiscus Kiss ($23, $22, and $29; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

EYES

Liquidlast Liner, and Veluxe Brow Liners in Deep Brunette and Deep Dark Brunette ($21.50 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

MAKEUP BRUSHES

In 282 Duo Fibre Shader, and 187 Duo Fibre Face ($32 and $42; maccosmetics.com starting October 3).

