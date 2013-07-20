See the Iconic Films That Inspired Marc Jacobs' Beauty Line!

Everett (2); Dyad Photography (3); Brian Henn
InStyle Staff
Jul 20, 2013 @ 10:00 am

Forget model muses. For his first-ever makeup line, launching August 9 at Sephora, movie buff Marc Jacobs tapped into his favorite films and the characters who have touched him the most. "It just became a natural way to name the colors," he says of his chic lipstick, nail lacquer, eye shadow, and more. "I hope that these influences help people relate to the collection and make it more personal." Ready for your close-up? Click the photo to preview the products, and to find out the classic flicks that inspired each!

MORE:
New In Stores: Marc Jacobs' Honey Fragrance Too Cute: Marc Jacobs' Dog Is On Instagram
• 30 Years of Marc Jacobs in 72 Seconds

1 of 4 Everett; Dyad Photography; Lucas Visser

The Virgin Suicides

Lux, a bold yellow nail enamel ($18; sephora.com in August), is named for Kirsten Dunst's role as the tragic teen beauty in Sofia Coppola's dark drama. "It's provided a lot of inspiration over the years," says Jacobs.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Everett; Dyad Photography (2); Kevin Sweeney

The Wizard of Oz

This Technicolor classic is a gold mine of ideas for Jacobs, who paid homage with a glittery Glinda nail lacquer ($18; sephora.com in August) and a ruby-slipper red gel lipstick, Surrender Dorothy ($30; sephora.com in August).

3 of 4 Everett; Dyad Photography; Brian Henn

The Royal Tenenbaums

Gwyneth Paltrow's turn as a former prodigy captivated Jacobs. "Margot Tenenbaum was very moody," he notes. Hence, a versatile nude gel lipstick aptly named Moody Margot ($30; sephora.com in August).

Advertisement
4 of 4 Everett; Dyad Photography

Funny Girl

Jacobs is gaga for Barbra Streisand's big-screen début. "It's one of the greatest musicals of all time," he says. This rosy buff polish named for the flick ($18; sephora.com in August) lets killer talons do the talking.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!