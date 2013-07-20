See the Iconic Films That Inspired Marc Jacobs' Beauty Line!

Forget model muses. For his first-ever makeup line, launching August 9 at Sephora, movie buff Marc Jacobs tapped into his favorite films and the characters who have touched him the most. "It just became a natural way to name the colors," he says of his chic lipstick, nail lacquer, eye shadow, and more. "I hope that these influences help people relate to the collection and make it more personal." Ready for your close-up? Click the photo to preview the products, and to find out the classic flicks that inspired each!

