See Marchesa's 3-D Nail Wraps For Revlon
Home
Beauty
See Marchesa's 3-D Nail Wraps For Revlon
InStyle.com
Feb 25, 2015 @ 2:19 pm
Crown Jewels
Limited Edition Revlon by Marchesa 3D Jewel Appliqués, $9.99 at drugstores
Courtesy Photo (2)
24K Brocade
Limited Edition Revlon by Marchesa 3D Jewel Appliqués, $9.99 at drugstores
Courtesy Photo (2)
Silk Rosette
Limited Edition Revlon by Marchesa 3D Jewel Appliqués, $9.99 at drugstores
Courtesy Photo (2)
Gilded Mosaic
Limited Edition Revlon by Marchesa 3D Jewel Appliqués, $9.99 at drugstores
Courtesy Photo (2)
Evening Garnet
Limited Edition Revlon by Marchesa 3D Jewel Appliqués, $9.99 at drugstores
Courtesy Photo (2)
