See MAC's Entire Holiday Makeup Collection Right Now!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 11, 2013 @ 5:30 am

While we have yet to choose our Halloween costumes, MAC's upcoming holiday collection already has us making our wish lists and checking them twice! For their 2013 lineup, the beauty giant looked to the night for inspiration, decking out the jewel-toned shades with packaging so pretty, you won't even need wrapping paper. The nail polishes, blushes, and eye shadows offer a grown-up version of festive sparkle, while the all-inclusive palettes are perfect go-to gifts for the person who already has it all. Select products will roll out to MAC locations and maccosmetics.com October 17 and 24, with the full range arriving November 7, but you can get a sneak peek in our gallery right now! Get a head-start on your holiday shopping ideas -- whether you're picking items for yourself or a friend -- and click the photo to see the entire collection.

Divine Night Mineralize Blushes

In Talk of the Town, Lured to Love, and Lavish Living, $28 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

Stroke of Midnight Eye Look Bags

In Nude, Gold, and Violet, $40 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Nocturnals Mini Pigments and Glitter

In Silver and Violet, Green and Teal, and Black and Gold, $33 each; maccosmetics.com starting November 7.

Divine Night Mineralize Eye Shadows and Skinfinishes

$18 and $39 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

Stroke of Midnight Face Kits

In Warm and Cool, $50 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Divine Night Creamsheen Lipglass

In You've Got It, Flair for Finery, Private Party, and Prepare for Pleasure, $22 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

Fluidline Gel Liners and Mascara

$18 each, and $22; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

Lip and Cheek Bags

In Coral, and Pink, $60 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Stroke of Midnight Lip Look Bags

In Nude and Violet, $40 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Nocturnals Mini Gloss Kit

In Nude, Pink, and Coral, $33 each; maccosmetics.com starting November 7.

Divine Night Lipsticks

In You've Got It, Flair for Finery, Exclusive Event, Private Party, and Prepare for Pleasure, $17 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

Stroke of Midnight Brush Kits

In Mineralize and Smoky Eye, $50 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Stroke of Midnight Grooming Kit

$50; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Divine Night Nail Lacquer

In Fierce Entrance, Military, and Gadabout Girl, $18 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

Stroke of Midnight Eye Shadow Compacts

In Cool, Warm, and Smoky, $40 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Stroke of Midnight Viva Glamorous Bag

$30; maccosmetics.com starting October 24.

Nocturnals Lip Conditioner Kit

$33; maccosmetics.com starting November 7.

Divine Night Kohl Power Eye Pencils

In Orpheus, Raven, Mystery, and Feline, $18 each; maccosmetics.com starting October 17.

