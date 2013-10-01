NARS Pays Tribute to Photographer Guy Bourdin In the Most Beautiful Way Possible

Fun fact: Francois Nars, the creator and founder of NARS cosmetics, was so taken by Guy Bourdin's iconic images, that he decided to become a makeup artist after years of admiring them. What better way to pay tribute to his muse than with a collection inspired by the late photographer! Just in time for the holiday season, NARS is launching an extensive collection paying tribute to Guy Bourdin and his signature aesthetic. Since the ladies in Bourdin's high-fashion shots weren't ones to shy away from makeup, the lineup is appropriately filled with eye shadows, lipsticks, nail polishes, and palettes in bold, vivid hues. In addition to the bright color spectrum, we also love the fact that Bourdin's iconic images appear on the packaging for the palettes and gift sets. Select products will be rolling out on October 15, with the rest of the range hitting narscosmetics.com and sephora.com on November 1. Can't wait until then? Get a sneak peek at the entire collection by clicking the photo now!

