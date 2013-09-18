Thanks to the Insidious 2-Inspired Nail Polish Line, Your Manicure Is About to Get A Lot More Thrilling!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 18, 2013 @ 2:36 pm

Rose Byrne is definitely having a moment in the style realm; She's the cover girl for our annual InStyle Beauty issue, and her new flick Insidious 2 inspired a line of nail polishes by Duri! When we first heard that the beauty brand had partnered with the film, we didn't know what to think -- after all, the paranormal entities from the first movie still have us sleeping with the lights on -- but luckily, the six-color lineup is more fashion-forward than frightful. Ranging from classic red to shiny asphalt, the lacquers are available now for $6 each at duri.com, and offer up enough options for everyone, even if horror films aren't your thing. Click the photo to see each of the shades, and be sure to pick up the InStyle Beauty issue, on newsstands and available for download on your tablet now!

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Steel Shadows

We're obsessed with this shimmery asphalt hue ($6; duri.com).

2 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Red Door

As a nod to the portal hidden away in the Lambert's attic, Red Door ($6; duri.com) is a deep crimson hue, and in this case, it's more chic than creepy.

3 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Nightfall

A dark navy tone with a hint of sapphire shimmer ($6; duri.com).

4 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Shocking Twist

The only thing more shocking than the end of 'Insidious 2?' This lime-yellow lacquer ($6; duri.com), of course.

5 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Lady in White

A ghastly pale ivory hue ($6; duri.com).

6 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Into the Further

An inky noir polish like this one ($6; duri.com) adds a touch of edge to even the most-delicate getups.

