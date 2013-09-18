Thanks to the Insidious 2-Inspired Nail Polish Line, Your Manicure Is About to Get A Lot More Thrilling!

Rose Byrne is definitely having a moment in the style realm; She's the cover girl for our annual InStyle Beauty issue, and her new flick Insidious 2 inspired a line of nail polishes by Duri! When we first heard that the beauty brand had partnered with the film, we didn't know what to think -- after all, the paranormal entities from the first movie still have us sleeping with the lights on -- but luckily, the six-color lineup is more fashion-forward than frightful. Ranging from classic red to shiny asphalt, the lacquers are available now for $6 each at duri.com, and offer up enough options for everyone, even if horror films aren't your thing. Click the photo to see each of the shades, and be sure to pick up the InStyle Beauty issue, on newsstands and available for download on your tablet now!

