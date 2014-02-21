Exclusive! Drew Barrymore Stops By the InStyle Offices to Show Us Flower Beauty's Spring Products

One more reason we've been looking forward to Friday? A pre-weekend visit from none other than Drew Barrymore, of course! Today, the star stopped by InStyle headquarters in New York City to show Flower Beauty's brand-new spring products to our Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield. "I absolutely love Drew and think her line is incredible. Of all the people I've met and interviewed over the years, she's, hands down, one of my absolute favorites," says Barfield. "What I love most about her line is that that there's something for women of all colors, shapes, and sizes -- and you can't beat the prices!" We'll say! With each of Barrymore's new items priced at $10 and under, you can afford to stock up, and even better, each product is double the fun thanks to each of their multitasking formulas. We're obsessed with the lip and cheek stain hybrids ($10; walmart.com), and the dual-ended liners offer up endless eye makeup possibilities -- the all-black stylos hold a volumizing mascara on one end ($10; walmart.com), while another version comes equipped with a metallic shadow ($10; walmart.com). "Drew has been in the makeup chair since she was a little girl, so she knows what she's doing. I looked in her purse and it was full of lab samples!" adds Barfield. Find Flower Beauty's spring range at Wal-Mart stores nationwide or on walmart.com, and click through our gallery to see each product up close.