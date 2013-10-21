Being Bad Never Looked This Good! Your Favorite Disney Villains Get a Line of Makeup, Nail Polish, and More

Who says the princesses get to have all the fun? While the protagonists in Disney's fairytales are the ones to wear the gown and win the prince's heart, the villains are usually the ones who bring on the real glamour with dramatic eyes, fluttery lashes, and a mean red lip. Just in time for Halloween, Disney has teamed up with Walgreens to create makeup sets inspired by villainesses like Snow White's Evil Queen, 101 Dalmations' Cruella DeVil, Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid! The collection includes cosmetic bags, nail art kits, faux lashes, and palettes, each perfect for channeling your inner outlaw. Plus, if you're in the Chicago area tomorrow, you'll be able to get a villain makeover of your own! Makeup artists and nail technicians will be stationed at the 151 N. State st. Walgreens from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST, where they'll be demonstrating looks on attendees. The event heads to Los Angeles on Friday, so be sure to stop by the 1501 Vine st. Walgreens between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. PST.

This isn't the first time Disney's bad girls have been beauty muses -- M.A.C. launched a limited-edition makeup range inspired by the villains back in 2010, and last year, Disney and E.L.F. Cosmetics each paid beautiful homages to the miscreants. Click the photo to browse the collection, and find the products, priced from $8 to $10, at Walgreens stores nationwide today.

MORE:

• The Little Mermaid-Inspired Collection by Sephora

• See Sephora's Princess Jasmine Collection

• Cinderella Gets Her Own Beauty Line