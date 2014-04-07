Get Carrie Underwood's Smoky-Eyed ACM Awards Look!

The glamorous gowns at Sunday night's Academy of Country Music Awards were matched only by the stunning hair and makeup on the red carpet, with Carrie Underwood's shimmery smoky eye topping the list of our must-try looks.

Underwood's makeup artist Melissa Schleicher drew inspiration from old Hollywood glamour to create the effect, which proved to be the perfect complement to her shiny cascading waves. "I love anything that shines and makes her eyes pop," says Schleicher.

Schleicher began by layering on colors from Almay's Smoky-i Kit for Hazel Eyes ($8; drugstore.com), concentrating the lightest hue on the inner corners, then defined the singer's crease with the Eye Shadow Softies in Hot Fudge ($5; drugstore.com). A generous amount of mascara and eyeliner added definition, and a mix of the Cantaloupe Cream and Blooming Balm hues from Almay's Liquid Lip Balm range ($6 each; drugstore.com) finished the look.

