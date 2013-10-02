It's Here! See All the Products From CoverGirl's Hunger Games Collection

Calling all Tributes: CoverGirl's new Hunger Games makeup line just made channeling your inner Katniss Everdeen easier than ever. In May, we reported that the beauty brand was working on a Catching Fire-inspired makeup collection, and the wait is finally over -- the products are in drugstores nationwide right now! We're obsessed with the gorgeous lip glosses and nail lacquers, not to mention the instant nail art overlays, which are perfect for giving your manicure a touch of fire. CoverGirl is also showcasing a handful of looks broken down by district on their Capitol Beauty Studio, complete with step-by-step instructions so you can work on recreating your favorite in time for the film's November 22nd premiere! Click the photo to browse the entire line right now, then head over to covergirl.com to find a store location near you.

