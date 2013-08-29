The Nine Most-Wearable Beauty Trends for Fall 2013

Winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, red lips—they're back! Fall's usual suspects are in full effect, but with a few unexpected tweaks on classic glamour. Eyes are bolder, lips are blotted, and hair is anything but boring. Don't be intimidated! We have expert advice on how to make fall's biggest beauty trends work for you. Click to get the scoop.

BURGUNDY LIPS

Cherry red lipstick has a rival who won't seem to back down. Darker, more badass, and unapologetically sexy, "burgundy has become a mainstay for fall," says makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, who used the hue at Vera Wang. The easiest way to pull it off? Apply straight from the tube, blot, reapply, and blot again. "You want it to look a bit diffused," says Pieroni. As for the rest of your face, keep your makeup minimal.
Cle de Peau Beaute Extra Rich lipstick in Mister Lincoln (available in August), $65; saksfifthavenue.com.
OXBLOOD NAILS

If you invest in just one nail color this season, let it be deep, dark, and a little vampiric, like the tips we saw at Burberry Prorsum and Louis Vuitton. This shade goes with everything, including many of the cool-right-now colors (deep blue, olive green). For a pristine finish, apply two thin coats, then clean up edges with a pointy cotton swab dipped in polish remover.
Essie nail polish in Wicked, $8; essie.com.
SLICKED-BACK HAIR

Our fave new solution for rain-induced bad-hair days? This intentionally damp and slick style, as seen at Giambattista Valli and Missoni. To get the look, take a cue from hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who saturated models' hair at Missoni with a beach spray to add texture, then flat-ironed strands from roots to tips. Add a spritz of shine spray at the crown, and brush your hair back. For an office-appropriate version, twist locks into a low chignon.
Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Spray, $16; wella.com.
WIDE BLACK HEADBAND

Cover your ears for this one—literally. This season's big hair accessory is as functional as it is fashionable, doing double duty as hairline de-frizzer and earmuffs at the Balenciaga and Nina Ricci shows. The best part? The look is simple to do (on dirty hair, no less) by snipping a pair of old black tights or lopping the wrist off that black cotton sweater you accidentally shrunk in the wash.
BOLD FELINER

Hold onto your eyeliner, ladies. At Anna Sui, Pat McGrath, PampG's global creative design director, took the traditional cat eye for a serious joyride. Using black pencil, she painted a thin line along upper lashes and flicked it up at the corners. "Keep building on the line to make it thicker. Use cotton swabs to perfect the shape," she says. To give the swoop even more drama, she dotted chunks of the same pencil along the lower lashes. Sound a little too cray-cray? "Make the wing thinner," says McGrath.
DIRTY NUDES

Yes, it's possible for a mani to be both sophisticated and edgy. Here's how: At Alexander Wang, Jan Arnold's CND team applied opaque greige polish, then buffed nails down once they dried. "This roughens up and mattifies a classic nude so it doesn't look so feminine," says Arnold.
CND Vinylux nail polish in Impossibly Plush, $8; cnd.com.
BRAID PARADE

Braids aren't going anywhere this season. In fact, if popular hashtags are any indication, they may soon overtake the ubiquitous pony. Part of their appeal? The breadth of options. Whether you fantasize about channeling a rock and roll princess (Rodarte), an innocent Dutch schoolgirl (Valentino), or a Renaissance maiden (Viktor amp Rolf), there's variety out there that's easy to re-create for everyone (no master's degree in hairdressing required).
GRUNGE WAVES

It's baaack—that '90s Courtney Love kind of hair that looks even better when it's slept in. The simplified way seen at 3.1 Phillip Lim goes like this: Work mousse through your hair, then blow-dry using a round brush. Mist the lower part of your strands with a curl-activating spray, and wrap random pieces around a curling iron to form languid bends that you break up with your fingers. Finish with a shot of hairspray. (Bonus: You can wear it a second day without washing!)
MATTE SKIN

The essential foil to fall's intense lips and nails? Skin with minimal shine. Models bared it at shows like Chloe, where makeup artist Diane Kendal made it look like they weren't wearing any makeup at all (ha, as if!). To achieve the toned-down effect, prep skin with a nongreasy gel moisturizer, then apply foundation using a flat makeup brush for streak-free, flawless coverage. Dab concealer on imperfections or redness around the eyes, nose, and cheeks, then dust loose powder all over to set the look and eliminate shine.
MAC Face and Body Foundation, $27; maccosmetics.com.

