The Nine Most-Wearable Beauty Trends for Fall 2013

BOLD FELINER

Hold onto your eyeliner, ladies. At Anna Sui, Pat McGrath, PampG's global creative design director, took the traditional cat eye for a serious joyride. Using black pencil, she painted a thin line along upper lashes and flicked it up at the corners. "Keep building on the line to make it thicker. Use cotton swabs to perfect the shape," she says. To give the swoop even more drama, she dotted chunks of the same pencil along the lower lashes. Sound a little too cray-cray? "Make the wing thinner," says McGrath.