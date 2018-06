The Nine Most-Wearable Beauty Trends for Fall 2013

Cherry red lipstick has a rival who won't seem to back down. Darker, more badass, and unapologetically sexy, "burgundy has become a mainstay for fall," says makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, who used the hue at Vera Wang. The easiest way to pull it off? Apply straight from the tube, blot, reapply, and blot again. "You want it to look a bit diffused," says Pieroni. As for the rest of your face, keep your makeup minimal.Cle de Peau Beaute Extra Rich lipstick in Mister Lincoln (available in August), $65; saksfifthavenue.com