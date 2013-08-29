The Nine Most-Wearable Beauty Trends for Fall 2013

Imaxtree(3); Greg Marino(3)
Winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, red lips—they're back! Fall's usual suspects are in full effect, but with a few unexpected tweaks on classic glamour. Eyes are bolder, lips are blotted, and hair is anything but boring. Don't be intimidated! We have expert advice on how to make fall's biggest beauty trends work for you. Click to get the scoop.
MORE:
• Matte Everything! How to Nail the Trend
• See Our Favorite Metallic Nail Polishes
• How-Tos for the Season's Hottest Beauty Trends
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement