Amazon Shoppers Are Seeing a “Dramatic Change” in Their Skin After Adding This $14 Derma Roller to Their Routines

As businesses start to open back up and pre-pandemic lifestyles re-emerge, you may not be ready to give up your at-home beauty treatments just yet. If your skin concerns include acne scarring, dry skin, or fine lines and wrinkles, microneedling at home with a derma roller could be the solution. And over 12,500 Amazon shoppers swear by the Sdara Derma Roller, which is currently 43 percent off.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with how microneedling works, dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur previously told InStyle that it involves using a derma roller to create tiny punctures in the outermost layer of your skin to stimulate the production of collagen, a protein that makes skin strong, firm, supple, and elastic. It can also lead to brighter skin and less puffiness.
The Sdara Derma Roller, in particular, has 540 titanium 0.25-millimeter microneedles packed into a small, easy-to-hold tool. Before you begin, you should wash and dry your face and sterilize the roller with alcohol. To use the derma roller, gently roll the tool back and forth across your skin four to five times, switch directions, and roll it another four to five times. Once you finish, the brand recommends applying moisturizer or serum.
"I have had horrible acne scars for over 10 years and have been on numerous prescription creams and pills to correct them," one reviewer began. "I figured this was worth a shot, and I'm so pleased. I used it for about two minutes every evening for one week, and my pores and scars started shrinking. I've now been using it for about three weeks, between four to six days a week. After these three weeks, my skin looks so much younger and brighter."
"I have been using this product for two weeks and can see a pretty dramatic change in the lines between my brows and on my forehead," a second shopper said. "I even got carded yesterday, so I'm pretty sure others see the difference too!"
