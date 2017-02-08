The 9 Best Scandinavian Beauty Products to Help Tough Out the Winter

Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 08, 2017

Is it just us, or do the Scandinavian countries do just about everything in a cooler way? We worship at the altar of Acne and other minimalist clothing brands, the home design elements are as sleek as they are functional, and as it turns out, the beauty game in the area proves to be equally strong. From candles that evoke that certain sense of "Hygge" every design blog waxes poetic, to the most hydrating skincare serums we've ever experienced, we put together a list of 9 staples that hail from the far North. Shop our favorite Scandinavian beauty picks below.

Björk & Berry Perfume Oils

No relation to the singer clad in a swan dress, but with scents that pay homage to autumn rainstorms, Swedish forests filled with birch and pine, or the long-awaited moments just before the start of spring, the notes within these bottles are just as unique.

Skandinavisk Candles in Hygge and Nordlys

Whether you want to give your living room that Hygge aesthetic every decorating site seems to be obsessed with, or bring home some aurora borealis flair, these candles never fail to evoke a warm, cozy feeling. While the Nordlys scent is fresh and aquatic with a hint of wood, Hygge mixes fireplace-esque elements with rose petals, mint, and strawberry cake.

Estelle & Thild Biodefense Multi-Nutrient Youth Oil

Aside from the fact that it smells like a complete dream, this antioxidant-rich oil acts as a protective barrier from the elements, while giving your complexion some much-needed moisture.

L:A Bruket No. 92 Hand Cream

The healing essential oils in conjunction with the hydrating shea butter and coconut oil base prove to be a worthy contender against the drying winter air.

Verso Super Facial Serum

The sleek exterior alone practically screams Scandinavian design, but it's the potent dose of retinol housed inside that we're really intersted in. It's strong enough to hit the rewind button on existing lines while boosting collagen production, but since it's completely stable, your skin won't get irritated.

Harklinikken BCB Shampoo

Formulated in Copenhagen, this cleansing shampoo taps into the power of burdock root to help tone the skin on your scalp, and stimulate the hair follicle to promote growth.

Lumene Arctic Spa Body Butter

If this ultra-rich body cream is nourishing enough to stand up to the harsh Finnish winters, then best believe it will leave your skin soft and touchable in your current climate, which may or may not feel like summer by comparison.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Texturizing Spray

Who says beach waves are limited to the warmer parts of the globe? This turquoise mist has quickly become a classic for its ability to bring out your strands' natural curves without that dreaded crunchy texture.

Efva Attling Fragrances

Not unlike the Stockholm-based jewelry designer’s unique pieces, Attling’s fragrances pair well with just about everything in your closet.

