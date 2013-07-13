Say Goodbye to Wrinkles! How to Get Smoother, Brighter Skin in Four Days

Anti-aging products are great for diminishing fine lines and wrinkles over time, but what happens if you need results right away? We caught up with New York City dermatologist Dr. Neil Sadick to find out the steps we need to take to turn back time -- fast. From collagen-boosting serums to sunscreens that block free radicals, Dr. Sadick rounded up an arsenal of must-haves that will leave you with a more-radiant complexion in less than a week. Click the photo to see each product now!

