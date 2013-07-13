Say Goodbye to Wrinkles! How to Get Smoother, Brighter Skin in Four Days

Anti-aging products are great for diminishing fine lines and wrinkles over time, but what happens if you need results right away? We caught up with New York City dermatologist Dr. Neil Sadick to find out the steps we need to take to turn back time -- fast. From collagen-boosting serums to sunscreens that block free radicals, Dr. Sadick rounded up an arsenal of must-haves that will leave you with a more-radiant complexion in less than a week. Click the photo to see each product now!

Your Skin-JUST MUCH BETTER

Call it the anti-aging essentials. Straight-talking New York City dermatologist Neil Sadick shares his wrinkle-fighting regimens that tell you exactly what to apply and when - no hype (or hysteria) allowed.
Four Nights a Week Build Collagen

Vitamin A derivatives are "still the gold standard for keeping your collagen stimulated," says Dr. Sadick.
Olay Professional Pro-X Deep Wrinkle Treatment (with retinol), $40; pgestore.com.
Three Nights a Week Turn Over Those Cells

To prevent wrinkles, as well as dull skin tone and uneven texture, Dr. Sadick recommends using an alpha-hydroxy acid cream every other night.
Aqua Glycolic Face Cream, $24; drugstore.com.
Every Morning Fight Free Radicals

Antioxidants protect your skin from rogue molecules from the sun and smog that line and dull your skin. Dr. Sadick's fave is "ultra-potent" resveratrol, followed by Vitamin C.
ReVive Serum (with resveratrol), $195; saks.com.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Sunscreen, $34; walgreens.com.
Between Treatments Work in a Night Cream

Collagen builders and cell-turnover agents can irritate your skin. Take a night off and apply an anti-inflammatory cream with coffeeberry, an antioxidant that's worth the investment.
Revaléskin Cream (with coffeeberry), $120; dermstore.com.

