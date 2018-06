Stressing over signs of aging on the tender skin near the corners of your eyes? Keep calm and smile on! We reached out to the experts and came up with plenty of age-by-age tips to help hold bigger lines at bay for years to come—no botox necessary. From preventative sunscreen to wrinkle-reducing eye creams, find out how you can combat crow’s feet in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond in our gallery.