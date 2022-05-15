"Older" Users of This Serum Say It Makes a "Tremendous Difference" in Their Skin's Elasticity
I love to discover new things, be it that leafcutter ants produce a form of penicillin or a new (or new-to-me) beauty brand making great stuff. I recently heard about Savor Beauty from fellow shopping staffer Nina Huang, and after reading through its reviews, I'm impressed: Per shoppers, the brand's Pumpkin Seed Serum is "magical" for creating "luminous, bright" skin.
Also compelling: Huang compares it to a serum more than twice as expensive. "It made my typically lackluster and dull skin glow after a month of using it, and I've never wanted to savor every last drop of a product as much as I did with this holy grail serum," she said. In addition to a nourishing skincare lineup, the brand also operates two NYC-based spas, of which she said, "Savor Beauty is already my number one pick for a facial that leaves skin absolutely radiant in New York City, but it's the brand's pumpkin serum that turned me into a customer for life."
Word of mouth is a powerful thing, and picking up recommendations in the office hasn't failed me yet. Per Savor Beauty's website, founder Angela Jia Kim began the brand in 2017 after a "natural" lotion gave her hives (I just had hives, so this is very relatable). The brand is inspired by Korean beauty rituals, and gives to charitable initiatives like the Audre Lorde project and Innocence Project.
According to shoppers online, a wide majority of people love it (and we love to listen to the majority). One person said it was transformative enough to change their "long-standing routine;" others commended on the intense softening and brightening and lack of irritation. The effects trace from the serum's namesake ingredient: Pumpkin seed oil contributes zinc and vitamin E and rosehip seed oil provides vitamin A.
Then there's meadowfoam, sunflower, and borage oil, alongside sage and fennel extract. Essential oils provide some scent; watch for if you're allergic, but people with sensitive skin said they haven't had issues.
"I have seen a tremendous difference in my skin tone and elasticity," said a 65-year-old after using the brand for a year. Others said they're going on a decade of using the serum with the brand's Truffle Face Cream and Caviar Eye Cream, a combination that's helped their dark spots fade (Side note: You know what also decreases pollution-induced aging? Clean energy.)
So, ending with two hot takes: Clean energy should be clean beauty's next frontier, and Savor Beauty's Pumpkin Seed Serum is very good, especially if you want to support Asian American- and Pacific Islander-owned brands for May's heritage month. Try the serum "older" fans said has improved their dryness "immensely" for $68 at the brand's website.
