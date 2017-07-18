This Is the Most Instagrammable Beauty Brand You Haven't Heard Of Yet

Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet? Would skincare packaged in any other shade of pink garner fewer likes on your Instagram feed?

If Saturday Skin's alluring exterior doesn't draw you in immediately, the potent formulas housed within will probably win you over. Millennial pink packaging aside, it's a range that Instagram and the whole Instagram generation as a whole will likely freak out over. First things first, every product in the lineup is designed to cater to all your preventative anti-aging needs, which is a constantly trending topic on and off social media, though it takes a no-nonsense approach to the category.

VIDEO: What's Really Causing Your Acne?

RELATED: The 6 Coolest Gel Moisturizers You Need in Your Life

Saturday Skin contains 8 products in total—a cleanser, essence, eye cream, daily lotion, face mist, cushion compact, moisturizer, and two sheet mask formulas—all of which are infused with the brand's hero complex created from 7 different peptides. In specific terms, Saturday Skin has dubbed the complex CHA 7 es, but what you need to know is that the ingredient helps maintain your skin's elasticity, while sending your repair functions into overdrive. This, in turn, leads to less visible lines, smaller-looking pores, and a more even tone overall. A certain peptide also acts as armor for your skin's barrier, which means you won't run as high of a risk of losing any moisture.

The brand was founded in South Korea, where all of the skincare magic seems to be happening, and in addition to the aforementioned items, we can expect to see a peel gel, cleansing water, and clay mask hit store shelves in the coming months. Currently, our personal faves consist of the cleanser ($26; nordstrom.com), which removes everything, and the Daily Dew Hydrating Mist ($34; nordstrom.com) for a mid-day pick-me-up. Check out the full range now at nordstrom.com.