1 of 6 Elizabeth Marshall/Gamma Press

Sarah Jessica Parker may be known for her Manolos, but according to Isaac Mizrahi, her true secret weapon is a bit higher up: "She acts with her hair," the designer has said, "a subtle skill few have mastered." Indeed her locks-whether stick straight or in natural spirals-are the fashionable star's crowning glory. "She did what a lot of women do as they grow up-she found her style," hairstylist Brett Freedman has observed. "The big 'do and chunky highlights are gone, and her new dark-blonde hair with subtle highlights allows us to focus on what really matters-her effervescence." Effervescent and energetic: the busy star is juggling her Bitten clothing line, her Lovely and Covet fragrances and a long-awaited role reprise as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City movie.



1984: The Footloose star has a thriving career playing what Parker has called the "best friend of the pretty girl."