Sarah Jessica Parker may be known for her Manolos, but according to Isaac Mizrahi, her true secret weapon is a bit higher up: "She acts with her hair," the designer has said, "a subtle skill few have mastered." Indeed her locks-whether stick straight or in natural spirals-are the fashionable star's crowning glory. "She did what a lot of women do as they grow up-she found her style," hairstylist Brett Freedman has observed. "The big 'do and chunky highlights are gone, and her new dark-blonde hair with subtle highlights allows us to focus on what really matters-her effervescence." Effervescent and energetic: the busy star is juggling her Bitten clothing line, her Lovely and Covet fragrances and a long-awaited role reprise as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City movie.
1984: The Footloose star has a thriving career playing what Parker has called the "best friend of the pretty girl."
Elizabeth Marshall/Gamma Press
1987
Ready for takeoff. The late eighties sees her in a slew of TV movie roles-and a major 'do!
Cliff Lipson/Retna
1991
She plays a bimbette opposite Steve Martin in L.A. Story and starts landing "babe roles."
Lisa Rose/Globe Photos
1999
The Sex and the City star lightens her ringlets and her makeup. "She doesn't like a heavy face," makeup artist Antonella Renyer has said.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2006
Parker walks the red carpet in a vintage-inspired updo and rose-pink lips.
Lisa Rose/JPI Studios
2008
"She's girlie but sophisticated," former costar Matthew McConaughey has said. "Manicured but mischievous."
Lionel Hahn/Abaca
