Sara Sampaio Might Be Having the Best Hair Day of All Time 

Let's be brutally honest here—most of us are lucky if we get to have a couple of good hair days a week. The rest of the time we just try to look acceptable in a social environment. But then again, not all of us are Victoria's Secret models.

So when Sara Sampaio took to Instagram to show us what her "very good hair day" looks like, unsurprisingly, our jaws dropped. Frankly, Sampaio is so stunning that even if she wore her hair in a casual (and messy) top knot, she would probably still have a much better hair day than we do. But just take a look at her sexy, voluminous, brunette waves in this photo and tell us it's not giving you major #hairenvy.

Today was a Very Good hair Day 😜 A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on May 6, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

Ugh, we basically just turned green with envy.