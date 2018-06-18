Sara Sampaio Says This is the Secret to Making Your Fragrance Last All Day

Courtesy Sara Sampaio
Dianna Mazzone
Jun 18, 2018

Supermodel Sara Sampaio grew up swimming at the beach, and if you’re one of her 6.4 million Instagram followers, you know she still feels right at home in a bikini. “I did track and field, sometimes volleyball. I’ve always loved outdoor sports and being active,” she says.

Making a splash with a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot in 2014, Sampaio earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings soon after, appearing in the brand’s televised show. “Beforehand, I definitely pump it up a little, but the most change [I make] is to my diet. During the year I work to keep a balance, but I love carbs and sugar. I’ll try to eat nutritious foods that go along with my workouts.” She’ll still help herself to some pasta on a cheat day “because I need to keep a sane mind.”

Read on for the rest of her self-care smarts, and for more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.

1 of 6 Courtesy Dogpound

Find Your Zen

Cardio and weight training at N.Y.C.’s Dogpound gym are “like meditation” to Sampaio, who also does Pilates. “It relaxes my mind because I’m not thinking about anything besides being in pain.” 

 

2 of 6 Courtesy Sara Sampaio

Just Add Water

“I love the ocean,” says Sampaio, who surfed as a teen and went paddleboarding on a recent trip to Fiji (above). “I’m one of those people who just need to be outside. I’ve tried skiing, but I’m not made for the cold!”

3 of 6 Giorgio Armani

Lighten Up

She favors a low-maintenance look, opting for loads of moisturizer and lightweight foundation. “I spray fragrance on the back of my neck so when my hair moves, the scent floats around me,” says Sampaio, who is a face of Giorgio Armani’s new sweet scent, Sì Passione.

Giorgio Armani
4 of 6 Courtesy Emily Skye

Stay Positive

Following Australian trainer Emily Skye on Instagram (@emilyskyefit) keeps Sampaio motivated. “She just had a baby; her body doesn’t look the same, but she’s not obsessing about it. Her energy is inspiring.”

5 of 6 silroby/Getty Images

Sweet Snack

“I’ve never been a veggie person. I like kiwis. I either break one in half and eat it with a spoon or cut it into slices and take them to go.”

6 of 6 Moroccanoil

Clean Sweep

“I don’t want anything on my skin when I’m sweating, so I take off all my makeup before the gym with Sephora's Micellar Water ($12; sephora.com). If I don’t have time to wash my hair afterward, I use this dry shampoo.”

Moroccanoil

