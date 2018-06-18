Sara Sampaio Says This is the Secret to Making Your Fragrance Last All Day

Supermodel Sara Sampaio grew up swimming at the beach, and if you’re one of her 6.4 million Instagram followers, you know she still feels right at home in a bikini. “I did track and field, sometimes volleyball. I’ve always loved outdoor sports and being active,” she says.

Making a splash with a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot in 2014, Sampaio earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings soon after, appearing in the brand’s televised show. “Beforehand, I definitely pump it up a little, but the most change [I make] is to my diet. During the year I work to keep a balance, but I love carbs and sugar. I’ll try to eat nutritious foods that go along with my workouts.” She’ll still help herself to some pasta on a cheat day “because I need to keep a sane mind.”

Read on for the rest of her self-care smarts