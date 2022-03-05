This Hydrating Mask Is Getting Rid of My Dry Winter Skin Just in Time for Spring

It's not that I don't moisturize my skin in the winter — in fact, I moisturize it more than usual — it's just that my epidermis can only absorb so much. During these months of cold weather, the cycle of attempting to hydrate my overly dry skin becomes a problem for spring Tamim to deal with, and so my time has come. Right before the Sand & Sky mask came into the picture, my daily moisturizer wasn't cutting it anymore, and my skin needed more intervention to get over its rough patch and ready for a new season. So when the brand gifted me its Tasmanian Spring Water mask to try, it couldn't have come at a better time.