This Hydrating Mask Is Getting Rid of My Dry Winter Skin Just in Time for Spring
After months of subzero, so-cold-you-don't-leave-the-house weather where I live, warmer days are finally within reach — but I have not made it through this bleak and frigid winter unscathed. One of the casualties, albeit superficial, is the overall health and hydration of my skin, which is now on the path to recovery thanks in part to Sand & Sky's Tasmanian Spring Water Intense Hydrating Mask.
It's not that I don't moisturize my skin in the winter — in fact, I moisturize it more than usual — it's just that my epidermis can only absorb so much. During these months of cold weather, the cycle of attempting to hydrate my overly dry skin becomes a problem for spring Tamim to deal with, and so my time has come. Right before the Sand & Sky mask came into the picture, my daily moisturizer wasn't cutting it anymore, and my skin needed more intervention to get over its rough patch and ready for a new season. So when the brand gifted me its Tasmanian Spring Water mask to try, it couldn't have come at a better time.
Since then, I reach for it a couple times a week when I feel like my skin needs an extra boost. In the morning, I wash my face and apply the mask before taking my medications, making coffee, and making breakfast. Based on the brand's recommendation, I wait about 10 minutes and then rinse it off before continuing with the rest of my routine. The difference is immediate, and I actually start to feel the benefits while the mask is still on my face — it feels like waking up in the middle of the night parched and taking a huge gulp of perfectly cold water.
This makes sense when you take a look at the formula. Two of the starring ingredients, hyaluronic acid and squalane, are common hydration and anti-aging heavy-hitters that may offer even more benefits when used together. It also incorporates under-the-radar ingredients like mineral-rich and pH-balancing Tasmanian water and Tasmanian fermented sea kelp, which can help prevent wrinkles and maintain elasticity, per Skin & Sky.
The best way to describe my skin after the mask is bouncy. My complexion looks and feels smooth, full, and supple. Anything else that goes on my face that day feels better, too — I notice less bumps and ridges while applying my serums, my skin seems to absorb products more, and I'm seeing less pilling. And on days when I wear face coverage, like foundation, I can skip prepping my face with drops of oil, which I previously had to do to prevent flaking.
I'm going to keep using this until my skin feels like it's been drinking eight glasses of water a day. If your post-winter complexion is anything like mine was, head to Sand & Sky to get your own $35 moisture fix.