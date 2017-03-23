Stop What You're Doing and Buy Everything at Sally Beauty's 20% Off Sale

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 23, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

This is not a drill—everything at Sally Beauty is currently 20% off. We repeat, everything at Sally Beauty is 20% off. Starting today through March 26, everyone's favorite beauty supply store is taking 20% off the price of your final order. The promotion spans across the categories, and even the already-discounted sale items are included in the mix. The sale is so good, we've already created a wish list of our own. Head over to sallybeauty.com to get started now, and check out a few of our favorite picks below.

One n' Only Argan Heat Ceramic Flat Iron

available at Sally Beauty $61 SHOP NOW
Essie Nail Color in Penny Talk

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque

available at Sally Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Real Colors Lasting Matte Lip Cream

available at Sally Beauty $7 SHOP NOW
Ion Titanium Auto-Rotating Curling Iron

available at Sally Beauty $70 SHOP NOW
SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Illuminating Body Wash

available at Sally Beauty $10 SHOP NOW
Palladio Aqua Force Waterproof Mascara

available at Sally Beauty $11 SHOP NOW
Femme Couture Get Luminous Dewy Drops Primer

available at Sally Beauty $15 SHOP NOW

