CBD and Retinol Are the Power Couple That Make This Overnight Cream My Personal Favorite

I've come to think of Saint Jane Beauty's Sacred Sleep as being a two-part product — the first is the CBD that gently cocoons my face with protection, and the second is the retinol, which packs a potent yet nonirritating anti-aging punch. The benefits I experience while using Sacred Sleep are similarly two-part. The first benefit is immediate: It's the way my nearly always sensitive and inflamed skin feels like it's been soothed and coddled in the morning, gone is the redness and irritated skin. The second benefit is the long-term, although truth be told, I started seeing these benefits 10 days in (these are the benefits I assume are in large part thanks to retinol).