Sagittarius Season Is the Perfect Time For Each Sign to Wear Bold Nail Colors
With December right around the corner, late fall and winter babies finally have a reason to celebrate: Sagittarius season is officially here.
But according to astrologers, whether or not you'll be celebrating your birthday over the next month, this is a time to start taking risks as we wrap up the year — even when it comes to your manicure.
"This is a time of boldness," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells InStyle. "The archer loves to take gambles in life — and that includes being a trendsetter in fashion and beauty. Known for their happy-go-lucky attitude, Sag never shies away from color and loves to be seen. Their nails will always make a statement and radiate positive vibes."
Ahead, find out which colors Stardust, along with tarot card reader Blue June, say each sign should wear during this adventurous season.
VIDEO: How to Master the Crystal Clear Manicure
Sagittarius
"Purple is the signature color of Sagittarius," Stardust shares. "It represents good luck and positivity. This modern metallic take on the classic color will bring all the good vibes through the archer's nails. Add a pop of glitter on one finger by using Pixie Dust from Zoya for extra flair — after all, Sag is known to be over the top!"
Capricorn
"The always practical Capricorn will vibe with this rich and earthy understated taupe," says June.
Aquarius
"Always one to go for the most cosmic option, Aquarius should add maximum glitter and depth to their nail color," the tarot card reader shares. "This multi-chrome and copper shimmery polish is a great pick."
Pisces
"This sparkly color will allow your lovely inner mermaid to be seen and adored — which is exactly the look you’re going for this season," Stardust explains.
Aries
"Just when everyone else is moving toward darker colors for the fall and winter, Aries is tempted to get their claws painted neon green!" June exclaims.
Taurus
"Red nails are always classic and chic," says Stardust. "During Sag season, the bull will need to embrace their transformative side, which is sinfully showcased through beautiful red lacquer on their fingertips."
Gemini
"Sagittarius season signifies a time of balance for the air sign Gemini, which is why ombré nails will serve to express that sentiment through the harmonious transformative use of color," Stardust explains. "Re-create this design from Essie for the perfect ombré manicure. Start off by using the brand's Here to Stay base coat, followed by Wishing on a Star, then Space Out for the tips. Finish off with Essie's Gel.Setter top coat to give your nails a nice shine."
Cancer
"Holiday stress has caused Cancer’s to retreat to more soothing muted shades such as pale blue to help keep them feeling calm in the chaos," June explains.
Leo
"This burnt orange shade is anything but basic," says Stardust. "In fact, it will activate Leo’s fiery and flirty side as it reminds the lion of the sun-drenched days of summer."
Virgo
"You’re a mega star during Sag season and this bright silver will let you radiate beauty from the inside and out," Stardust shares.
Libra
"Maybe it’s the seasonal weather, or maybe they’re just feeling a bit more sensual and risque, but Libra’s color for the season is a glossy blood red — fit for any vampire," June reveals.
Scorpio
"Matte black is the new black — and any Scorpio will tell you the same," June says. "Finish off with OPI's Matte Top Coat to get the look."