Ryan Gosling's Bronze "Barbie" Tan Was Created With These Popular Under-$35 Products

By Kyra Alessandrini
Published on June 30, 2022

Ryan Gosling Barbie Tan
Photo: Getty Images

Chances are you've come across the new Barbie poster of Ryan Gosling posing as Ken, complete with bleach blonde hair, a cut-off denim vest, and a shiny, doll-like tan. (Insert heart-eyes emoji, here.) Greta Gerwig's Barbie live-action movie is setting itself to be a pop culture phenomenon despite still being in production thanks to the star-studded cast. To make the Barbie aesthetic we're seeing all over the internet come to life, tanning specialist Kimberley Nkosi was tapped to give Gosling his glowy tan — and it's all thanks to two Isle of Paradise products.

"For me applying sunless tanner isn't about spraying something on and hoping for the best. It's about a feeling more than a look," she wrote on Instagram. Nkosi revealed her products of choice while on set, inspiring us to achieve the camera-ready look this summer.

After moisturizing Gosling's skin with Dr. Hauschka's Lemon Lemongrass Vitalizing Body Oil, she started the tanning process off by prepping withIsle of Paradise's Prep It Self-Tan Priming Spray. Made with grapefruit, chia seed, and avocado oils, the hydrating and skin-brightening spray is formulated to give your skin a longer-lasting glow — the brand promises that your tan will last an additional three days if you use the primer as the base of your tan.

isle paradise
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Nkosi then used Isle of Paradise's Self Tanning Water in two shades, medium with a "touch" of dark, to create balanced and camera-ready undertones. Both mists use "color correcting actives" to even skin tone and achieve different shades; the medium tanning water uses green actives to cancel red tones and help you achieve a golden tan, while the dark" formula uses violet actives to give you a darker bronzed look. Using the Isle of Paradise tanning water is simple: After exfoliating and moisturizing, mist the spray until your skin is completely saturated. The brand says your tan should develop in four to six hours after application.

Isle of Paradise
Courtesy

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

In addition to Nkosi's approval, over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have left the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water a five-star rating, raving that it's "pure magic." "My skin is just glowing!" one customer wrote. "No orange-y ness, perfectly even, and the smell is absolutely fantastic."If you're ready for a Barbie tan of your own this summer, shop the Isle of Paradise products on Amazon, here.

