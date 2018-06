From Runway to Reality: How to Work Spring's Hottest Beauty Trends Off the Catwalk

While many runway beauty trends are meant to stay on the runway, with a little tweaking, a toned-down version can be appropriate and chic in the real world. Case in point: The dramatic azure eyes spotted at Fendi and Honor, proving that blue shadow isn't just for '80s throwback parties anymore.

Fendi's models all had a strip of pastel leather placed along their top lashes, but the effect can easily be mirrored with a swipe of Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Liner in Periwinkle ($20; stilacosmetics.com), or YSL's Bold Felt Tip Liner Pen in Majorelle Blue ($34; sephora.com) if you prefer a slightly darker tone.

PHOTOS: See All the Stars Sitting Front Row at the 2015 Shows

The bright cerulean eye at Honor is equally easy to recreate with Maybelline's Color Tattoo Cream Shadow in Tenacious Teal ($7; ulta.com), though if you're intimidated by color, give your tried-and-true smoky eye a vivid twist by concentrating the vivid hue on your inner corners. Whether you opt to mimic Fendi's or Honor's effects, remember to keep the rest of your face minimal, as any traces of pink blush or orange lipstick can trigger a bad hair metal-era flashback.

We rounded up the hottest makeup trends from the spring 2015 fashion shows, and put together a comprehensive guide on how to take each look into the real world---sans backstage glam team. From blue liner to dyed brows, click through our gallery to see exactly how you can take each effect from runway to everyday.

PHOTOS: From Runway to Reality: The Hottest Spring Beauty Trends