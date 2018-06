1 of 6 MCV Photo; Zuma

The Trend: Jewels

HOW TO WEAR IT For a flattering side sweep, place an embellished barrette at eyebrow level. "The sparkle brings light to the eyes and accentuates your cheekbones," says L.A. hairstylist Adir Abergel. When worn near the face, even smaller accessories (like Scarlett Johansson's) look better against nearly naked lobes. If the piece is large, avoid other big jewelry.



At left: Model at Dolce & Gabbana; Scarlett Johansson